Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Down 17.7% in March

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

Arbe Robotics stock remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,952. Arbe Robotics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arbe Robotics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

