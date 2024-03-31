ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 15,450.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $142.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.20. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.89.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.07%.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

