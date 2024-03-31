ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.69.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 15,450.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ARCB stock opened at $142.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.20. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.89.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.07%.
ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.
