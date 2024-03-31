argenx’s (ARGX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $451.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair downgraded argenx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $530.74.

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX opened at $393.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.42. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.60 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that argenx will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in argenx during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Articles

