Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$0.40 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$0.75.

Argonaut Gold Price Performance

Shares of AR opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.48. The stock has a market cap of C$425.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Argonaut Gold had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of C$157.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold will post 0.0134902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.