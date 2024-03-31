Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 171 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,471,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

