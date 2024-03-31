Armor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 156.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.44. 1,736,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,385. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.22 and a 12 month high of $85.56.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

