Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,441. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.94. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.85 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

