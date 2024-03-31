Armor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Accenture Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.61. 3,614,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,398. The firm has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.68 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

