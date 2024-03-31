Armor Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.7% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,011,920,000 after buying an additional 1,733,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,890,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,978 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded down $8.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $485.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,212,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,960,376. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.54 and a 52-week high of $523.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $469.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,504,435 shares of company stock worth $703,629,367 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

