Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,916 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.77% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,044,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after acquiring an additional 144,465 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 729,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 72,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,556,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 18,427 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPIE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 198,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,938. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98.

JPMorgan Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2361 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

