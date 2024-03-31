Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $666,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 556,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,003,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after acquiring an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.05. 810,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

