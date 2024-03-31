Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,195.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE:BNL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,252. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadstone Net Lease

In other news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Articles

