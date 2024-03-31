Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AWI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $124.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.32. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $125.56.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.