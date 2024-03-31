Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AJG. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $250.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.87. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $186.88 and a 52 week high of $256.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

