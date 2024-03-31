ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0726 on Major Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $47.94 million and $2.57 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00015503 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00022960 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00014842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,462.88 or 0.99991692 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.00140404 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

