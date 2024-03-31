Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Update

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at $58,923,286.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at $58,923,286.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 66,700.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATXS opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

