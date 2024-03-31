Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 109,938 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 109,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,024,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1,983.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 87,090 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMUB stock remained flat at $50.74 on Friday. 136,545 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.