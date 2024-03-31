Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys 277 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,245,000 after acquiring an additional 453,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,223,000 after purchasing an additional 61,408 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,278,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,881,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.98. 1,272,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,328. The company has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.37 and a 52 week high of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.72%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

