Atlas Private Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

GLD stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.72. 9,194,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,130,831. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $206.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.