Atlas Private Wealth Management Invests $742,000 in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EG traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $397.50. 241,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,324. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.55. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.23.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 62.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EG shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO James Allan Williamson acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $352.50 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,522.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

