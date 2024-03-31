Atlas Private Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $344.20. The stock had a trading volume of 707,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,965. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $241.02 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.76.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

