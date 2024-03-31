Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST)

Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 162,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up 3.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned about 0.32% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.74. 227,016 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.