Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 337 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $1,142,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Diageo by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Down 0.5 %

DEO stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.74. The stock had a trading volume of 359,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,435. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.76.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

