Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 52 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1.6% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $687.03. 572,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,763. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $438.59 and a 1-year high of $704.84. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $624.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

