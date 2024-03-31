AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.39. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $60,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $55,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,616 shares of company stock valued at $423,212. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $170,100,000 after acquiring an additional 76,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,448,000 after buying an additional 95,824 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 113,543 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

