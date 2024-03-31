Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1126 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVMU stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $46.57. 6,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,962. Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $46.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86.

Get Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.40% of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.