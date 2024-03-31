Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 221.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,195 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.07% of Avidity Biosciences worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,373.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at $445,801.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,337 shares of company stock worth $4,148,742 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 3.4 %

RNA stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. 1,232,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,402. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.08 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,219.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RNA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

