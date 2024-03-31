Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Up 4.8% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $10.88 or 0.00015424 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.55 billion and $38.79 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007368 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00022930 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00015125 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,544.44 or 1.00017958 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.34 or 0.00140837 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,762,782 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,383,857.9276997 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.90561925 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 434 active market(s) with $45,625,314.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

