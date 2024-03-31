Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $79.80 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.26.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,220,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 237,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,427,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

