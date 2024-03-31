Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 11,340 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 376.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 6,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 37,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.36. 14,073,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,517,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $183.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

