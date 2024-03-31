Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 391.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after buying an additional 135,533 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,362,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1,158.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,597,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XHE traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,641. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.87. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $562.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

