Bank Hapoalim BM Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.0 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $777.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,209,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $737.05 and its 200 day moving average is $639.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $334.58 and a 1-year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

