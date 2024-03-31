Bank Hapoalim BM Decreases Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $171.86. 239,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,701. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $230.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $326.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 21.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,572,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at $291,572,832.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,947 shares of company stock worth $9,585,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

