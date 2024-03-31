Bank Hapoalim BM Has $1.58 Million Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.05% of Shake Shack worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Shake Shack by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Shake Shack by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Shake Shack by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,170,519 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.03. 847,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.12. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 226.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.81. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $110.90.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

