Bank Hapoalim BM Has $432,000 Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,016. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.18.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.