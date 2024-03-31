Bank Hapoalim BM Has $511,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Netflix were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Netflix by 202.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after buying an additional 1,198,774 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 113.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,446,000 after buying an additional 992,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 24.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,464,444,000 after buying an additional 759,378 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $607.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,554. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $586.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.66. The company has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $634.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.