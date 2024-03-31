Bank Hapoalim BM Has $946,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,661,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,542.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,349 shares of company stock worth $15,334,555. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EW traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $95.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,007,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

