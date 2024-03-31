Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $77.31. 2,242,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.37. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

