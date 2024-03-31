Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.52. 125,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,086. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.89.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

