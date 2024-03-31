Bank Hapoalim BM Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,465 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,671,073,000 after purchasing an additional 778,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after buying an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $311,139,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,218,968 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $329,735,000 after acquiring an additional 27,257 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $82.03. 2,571,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,877. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,874 shares of company stock worth $3,916,093 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.