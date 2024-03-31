Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 254 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $397.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,154,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,539. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.05. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

