Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 350 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 714,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after acquiring an additional 89,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,869,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

IAK traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $117.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.74. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $82.29 and a 12-month high of $117.60.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.