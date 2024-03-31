Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 3,797 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,314,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 94.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,586,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,519,000 after buying an additional 1,257,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1,051.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $46,105,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $33.45. 460,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,692. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.94. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $351.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSEM. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

