Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 40 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGT traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $524.34. 252,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,226. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $368.39 and a 52-week high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.