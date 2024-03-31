Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 43,096 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,404 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 43,096 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.17. 54,204,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,461,976. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.26, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

