Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 8,579 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. 40,466,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,954,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

