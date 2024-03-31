Bank Hapoalim BM Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,945 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 86.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,355 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $24,349,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Autodesk
In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,843,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,695 shares of company stock worth $12,046,658. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Autodesk Stock Down 0.2 %
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
