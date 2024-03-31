Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,262,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,336,208. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $299.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.