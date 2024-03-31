Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lessened by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. 42,262,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,336,208. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

