Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Reduced by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $299.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

